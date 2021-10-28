Transformers Legacy Lift-Ticket Arrives as Newest Hasbro Release

Last night kicked off a special Hasbro Premium Pulse Member event that was filled with some behind the scenes content and product reveals. Transformers had their part to play with the announcement of a brand new Generations Select release with Lift-Ticket. Returning to us back from 2015, this BotCon exclusive is now getting his solo figure with a deco based on a red variant of the Diaclone 4WD Wrecker type. Transformers Lift-Ticket will transform into his tow truck mode in just 20 steps and will come with his blaster.

Hasbro also showcased new packaging that will be used for future Transformers Generations Selects as they support the Legacy title and will now feature more artwork. Hasbro is going for a greener tomorrow, so they are slowing integrating windowed packages out. Showing off some sweet artwork on these boxes instead of teh basic plain box is a great next step for this greening initiative. Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Lift-Ticket from Hasbro is priced at $22.99 and is set to release in May 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and collectors can also find a nice set of other Premium Pulse reveals up as well.

"Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figure

s featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. The first Lift-Ticket figure was released in 2015 at BotCon as part of a Diaclone 2-Pack souvenir set. Now this figure is released on its own with deco based on the red variant of the Diaclone 4WD Wrecker Type. The Lift-Ticket figure converts from robot to tow truck mode in 20 steps. Figure comes with a blaster weapon accessory and flip down truck ramp in vehicle mode. Includes Generations Selects Deluxe Class Lift-Ticket figure, accessory, and instructions."

