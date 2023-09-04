Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro's Star Wars: Rebels The Ghost TVC HasLab Ends This Week

Get your wallets ready and bring home greatness as there is only days left to back the Star Wars HasLab from Hasbro

Time is running out for Star Wars: Rebels fans to bring home greatness with Hasbro's new The Vintage Collection HasLab. The Ghost is flying on into action with an impressive starship replica measuring 28" wide and 34" long. This HasLab has already been tuned, but the big push now is for the Ghost Crew members to join the campaign. Star Wars: Rebels fans know what this ship means and the family that was featured inside it, and it would be a shame not to get the whole team. Rebels easily explored the ideas of family and friendship through its diverse crew that fans fell in love with. Hasbro has unveiled new images for the Ghost Crew, which consist of the following:

Hera Syndulla – Included with Backing She is the pilot and leader of the Ghost crew, and she treats her crew members as her family. These figures all feature exclusive cardbacks inspired by Sabine's mural from the end of Rebels. Special items are included with her like the Kalikora, a pistol, and a piece of Meiloorun fruit. You can't have The Ghost without her Captain, and every captain needs their crew.

Ezra Bridger – 11,000 Backers – Unlocked Ezra is a necessary figure for the Ghost as Rebels fans were introduced into this world through Ezra. This young Force-sensitive orphan joins the crew of the Ghost only to find the family he has been looking for. Featuring an outfit inspired by Rebels, Ezra will come with his green lightsaber, a pistol, a custom Scout Trooper helmet, and a Loth Cat.

Kanan Jarrus – 14,000 Backers – Locked (Very Close) Kanan is a Jedi Knight who survived the Jedi Purge and becomes a mentor to Ezra. He was unwilling to accept who he was, but it was his wisdom and leadership that helped shape Ezra into the Jedi that saved the galaxy. Kanan comes with his lightsaber, pistol, and two heads, along with a mask from after his fight with Darth Maul.

Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios – 17,000 Backers – Locked At this rate, it seems like Zeb could not make the cut for the Star Wars HasLab campaign. This fierce Lasat warrior gave the Ghost crew muscle, brawny, and humor to the crew. He is a necessary member of the team, and Hasbro did right by him with their Vintage Collection figure. Zeb comes with his electro staff with removable effects and designs right off the screen.

Sabine Wren & Chopper 17,000 Backers – Separate Purchase This is one of the more bittersweet tiers in the Star Wars HasLab, as these two only unlock with Zeb. Sabine is the Ghost Crew Mandalorian explosives expert who has her own artistic side. While crew's astromech droid, Chopper, is a spitfire that can be a loose cannon at times. Both iconic members of the team and Star Wars fans will have to purchase these separately ONLY if Zeb is unlocked.

The Star Wars Rebels Ghost Crew needs to stick together, and it is silly that Hasbro is hiding them all under unlocks. We know that these figures will get a separate non-mural card back release from Hasbro, but it makes Hera and Ezra stand out. For $500, this ship is a fantastic Vintage Collection release, but it deserves its team to be included. Time is running out to back this once-in-a-lifetime release right here with a September 6, 2023, at 11:59 EST end date and time. If you are on the fence, then go for it, as Star Wars: Rebels is an incredible series that will stand out throughout a galaxy far, far away.

