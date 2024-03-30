Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios, Statue | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, X-Men '97

Control the Weather with Iron Studios New X-Men 97 Storm Statue

Iron Studios has unveiled an impressive new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way including new mutants from X-Men 97

Article Summary Iron Studios debuts X-Men 97 Storm statue in 1/10 Art Scale with detailed cel-shaded design.

Statue showcases Storm with her iconic mohawk and white outfit, featuring lightning effects.

Part of a new collection including Cyclops, Rogue, and Wolverine—pre-orders now open.

Based on Disney+'s X-Men 97, the statue captures Storm's rich backstory and powers.

New X-Men adventures are here as brand new series X-Men 97 has arrived on Disney+, featuring a sequel to the hit X-Men: The Animated Series from the 90s. This show takes takes right after the previous series, after the death of Charles Xavier. It is up for the X-Men to stand up and continue Charles's mission, and Iron Studios are helping with the reunion. A new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues based on the X-Men 97 series are on the way that features some impressive sculpts and cel-shaded design. Ororo Munroe has arrived with a new statue that stands 8.7" tall and features the Goddess of the Weather. Featuring her mohawk hair style, signature white outfit, and lighting surrounding her hands, this mutant is ready to fight. A lot of detail is put into this piece, and Storm will pair perfectly with the other X-Men 97 statues with Cyclops, Rogue, Gambit, Jean Grey, and Wolverine. Pre-orders for 97' Storm are already live for $135, and lightning will strike in December 2024.

Lightning Strikes with New X-Men 97 Storm Statue

"In a small village next to Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Ororo Munroe was born a mutant with the ability to control and manipulate the forces of nature with a wide range of weathers, such as making whirlwinds travel pointing lengthwise in any direction, flash-freezing objects and people, summoning wind currents strong enough to support her weight to elevate herself (or others) and fly."

"She developed her powers early on and used them to help her village. As a child, Ororo was nearly buried alive, and that caused her to develop claustrophobia, that still afflicts her today. She faced the villain called Shadow King, whom Professor Charles Xavier had to saver her from. Ororo then joined the Xavier's X-Men and took on the codename of Storm. She then became the third in command of the group, after Xavier and Cyclops."

