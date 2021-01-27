His Dark Materials Comes To Life as Funko Unveils New Pops Vinyls

Funko ends their sixth day of the Funko Fair with the last television reveals with the announcement of His Dark Materials Pops. The hit HBO series is a television adaptation of a series of fantasy novels from Philip Pullman. The series consisted of three novels, starting with The Golden Compass in 1995, The Subtle Knife in 1997), and lastly, The Amber Spyglass in 2000. The television series has been excellent, and it just recently finished up its second season with a third one on its way. Funko is really bringing their A-game with this wave of 4 Pops. Each His Dark Materials Pop will come with the characters dæmon as well, which is something else. The His Dark Material Pop wave will consist of:

Lyra with Pan Dæmon

Asirel with Stelmaria Dæmon

Mrs. Coulter with Golden Monkey Dæmon

Lee with Hester Dæmon

This reveals is a perfect example of what made me fall in love with Funko, to begin with. His Dark Material is breathtaking series the brings the books straight off the page and onto the screen. With the ending of Season 2, I just wanted more, and this will be an excellent new goal to look forward to until we get Season 3. Each of His Dark Material is beautifully sculpted, and it is amazing that Funko included the dæmons as a separate piece. This will easily be one set of Pop Vinyls that I will definitely be adding to my growing Pop collection. I hope that Funko can continue expanding this series in the future with more characters and dæmons from the hit series. All of the His Dark Material Pops are set as common releases and expected to ship out in June 2021. Pre-orders for each are already live as well, and fans can find them and more Funko Fair announcements here.