He-Man Embraces the Power of Ooze with New TMNT x MOTU Figure

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

Article Summary Masters of the Universe and TMNT unite in an epic 80s crossover event.

Mutated He-Man figure showcases ooze effects with a new menacing look.

The TMNT x MOTU collaboration celebrates TMNT's 40th anniversary in 2024.

Expect an action-packed line-up with heroes and villains from both franchises.

The Power of Grayskull is about to bring some unlikely heroes to the world of the Masters of the Universe. Everyone's favorite pizza-loving turtles have arrived in Eternia as a new adventure awaits the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Get ready for the Turtles of Grayskull, as new heroes must rise when some of Eternia's finest fall to the Shredder's even plan. One of which is He-Man, as the ooze consumes him, turning him into a mindless brute that the turtles will now have to take down. Mattel has revealed a closer look at this new Turtles of Grayskull Mutated He-Man figure showing off his hulked-out look. The power of ooze is truly flowing through his veins with new purple deco, green hair, and a deadly mace. Our TMNT heroes will have a tough time taking down this fallen hero, and Mutant He-Man will arrive in Q1 2024. Pre-orders are not live yet, but all things Mattel can be found here, and be on the lookout for more figures in the line.

It's He-Man vs. the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

