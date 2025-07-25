Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, x-men

Hit The Basketball Court with the Marvel Legends Rogue & Gambit 2-Pack

Hasbro summons the X-Men once again with some brand new reveals from SDCC like some brand new Legends 2-Packs

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Marvel Legends X-Men ‘97 Gambit & Rogue 2-pack inspired by the basketball court scene

Figures feature screen-accurate costumes, with Gambit shirtless and Rogue sporting a soft goods jersey

Set includes 6-inch articulated figures plus five themed accessories, including a basketball hand for Gambit

Pre-orders open August 14 for the $49.99 two-pack, launching Fall 2025 alongside Storm, Wolverine, and more

Get ready, hit the basketball court, and jump into action with Hasbro's latest Marvel Legends X-Men '97 figure. Coming right out of SDCC, say hello to the new Gambit and Rogue 2-pack, which is inspired by Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. This collectible set features everyone's fan-favorite mutant couple, who are dressed in screen-accurate costumes from the basketball sequence. Gambit comes with an alternate hand holding a basketball, while Rogue comes with a soft goods jersey, but Gambit comes shirtless. This is quite an interesting figure set to drop, and it is pretty unique to see, but fans will surely be pleased to have a new Rogue in their collection. It will have something new to any X-Men collection. This is just one of three 2-Packs that were revealed with Storm & Wolverine and Jean Grey & Cyclops also coming soon. This Gambit & Rogue 2-Pack is available in Fall 2025 and is priced at $49.99. Pre-orders will arrive on August 14 via Hasbro Pulse.

New X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Gambit & Rogue 2-Pack Unveiled

"On the team leader's orders, the team of X-Men including Rogue and Gambit cut their basketball game short in order to go on a mission to find a missing mutant. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Gambit and Marvel's Rogue action figures! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters' appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97."

"The figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a softgoods basketball shirt for Marvel's Rogue, and an alternate hand holding a basketball for Gambit. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine series-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

