Hot Toys Reveals New 1/6 Scale Kamen Rider Amazon Figure

Kamen Rider returns to Hot Toys as they unveil their latest 1/6 scale figure with the arrival of Daisuke Yamamoto (also known as Amazon)

Hot Toys is bringing the widely popular and action-packed world of Kamen Rider to life with a brand new 1/6 scale figure. Kamen Rider is a long-running Japanese tokusatsu franchise that began in 1971, centered on masked heroes who fight evil using martial arts and powerful transforming abilities. Created by Shotaro Ishinomori, the series typically follows a lone hero altered by science or experimentation who chooses to fight against the very forces that created them. Kamen Rider Amazon stands out as one of the franchise's darkest and most brutal entries, and Hot Toys is bringing him to life.

Introduced in 1974, Amazon is a feral, jungle-raised Rider whose powers come from ancient Incan magic rather than technology. Hot Toys now recreates Amazon's primal look with a detailed green and red suit, that has LED-lit eyes, and the Condorer Belt. He will come with multiple interchangeable hands to help with dynamic poses, as well as his signature Wild Slash attack. Kamen Rider Amazon will be a must-have 1/6 scale figure for your Kamen Rider collection, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $270 with a June 2027 release.

Hot Toys – 1/6 Scale Kamen Rider Amazon

"In the 1974 Kamen Rider Amazon TV series, Daisuke Yamamoto (known as Amazon) was raised as a feral child in the Amazon rainforest by an Incan tribe after a tragic plane crash orphaned him. With the GiGi Armlet fused to his arm, he transforms into Kamen Rider Amazon and hunts down the evil Gedon organization and the Garanda Empire for slaughtering his village."

"Sideshow and Hot Toys is excited to announce the Kamen Rider Amazon Sixth Scale Collectible Figure. The action figure features a newly developed helmeted head with an antenna, articulated mouth with two interchangeable mouth pieces (normal and bared teeth), and enhanced by LED-lit eyes that glow red. A variety of interchangeable gloved hands, including claw gestures, friendship gestures, and signature attack poses such as Wild Slash (Dai Setsudan), provide extensive display possibilities true to the series."

