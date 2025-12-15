Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, The Walking Dead

Hiya Toys Reveals 1/18 The Walking Dead Merle (Walker Version)

The world of The Walking Dead comes to life once more as Hiya Toys debuts their latest Exquisite Mini Series Walker Meryl figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a detailed 1/18 scale Merle Dixon Walker action figure from The Walking Dead series.

The figure features Merle’s iconic walker look, complete with scars, wounds, and his right-arm prosthesis.

Standing 4 inches tall, the collectible boasts multiple articulation points and gory, show-accurate detailing.

The Merle (Walker Version) figure is priced at $32.99, with pre-orders open ahead of its Q4 2026 release.

After years of war, betrayal, and isolation, Merle Dixon, the elder brother of Daryl Dixon, attempts a one-man mission to assassinate the Governor in The Walking Dead Season 3. Ultimately, he fails and meets his end, but because his brain wasn't destroyed, he was reanimated as a walker. This led to a heartbreaking moment where Daryl must confront and put down his brother. Hiya Toys is now bringing this unforgettable character to life with their latest Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 scale Merle Walker Version action figure.

Standing approximately 4" tall, the figure faithfully recreates Merle's walker appearance from The Walking Dead. He features pale gray, decayed skin, wounds, scars, and dried blood, with his shirt exposing gruesome wounds. His iconic right-arm prosthesis is detailed with rust and blood, and the figure comes with multiple points of articulation. He will come with a randomly selected exclusive base that has scattered bodies and muddy terrain. Priced at $32.99, Merle (Walker Version) is set to release in Q4 2026, and pre-orders are already live.

Hiya Toys – The Walking Dead Merle (Walker Version)

"EXQUISITE MINI Series Merle Walker Version 1/18 scale action figure from The Walking Dead now joins Hiya Toys. After the Wildfire virus' outbreak leads to the collapse of civilization, leaving survivors to struggle for their lives. Merle Dixon, the elder brother of Daryl, stands out as one of the most unforgettable characters in The Walking Dead. After Merle enduring years of war, betrayal, and isolation, he ultimately attempted to assassinate the Governor but failed, meeting his end and returning as a walker."

"This brand-new EXQUISITE MINI Series Merle Walker Version action figure stands approximately 10.5 cm tall, faithfully recreating his appearance from The Walking Dead. Sculpted with exceptional detail, figure featuring a body covered in wounds, scars, and dried blood, with pale gray, decayed skin that perfectly captures his walker appearance."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!