Hiya Toys Reveals New Highly-Detailed Godzilla vs Kong Statues

Hiya Toys is diving into the world of statue collectibles as they announce two new statues are on the way. These statues will come to us from the blockbuster hit Godzilla vs Kong with both Godzilla and King Kong. Coming out of the new Stylist Series, these beasts are going toe to toe once again with these highly detailed pieces. Godzilla will stand roughly 7.5" tall showing off the King of the Monsters as he stands ferociously awaiting his competition. On the other hand, King Kong stands 10" tall and comes with a display stand as the ape is joining in the air with his newfound scale axe.

Both Godzilla vs Kong statues are set to release exclusively in China, so collectors will have to find them outside of the US with each getting priced at $36.99. I am excited to see this new line come from Hiya Toys, giving collectors some new non articulated figures to add to their collection. I'm sure we will see some statues make it to the states and after the look at these I'm am excited to see what else Hiya Toys will take under their belt. Be sure to check out all of the articulated 1/18th scale figures coming from Hiya Toys right here.

"2022.6 Release!!! STYLIST SERIES is a non-movable figure series with recreate high quality detail.The Kong Figure is Perfectly recreated KONG in PVC material. Stands at 10.2'' tall (Include stand). *The Godzilla Figure and The Kong Figure are ONLY available to pre-order in Mainland CHINA."

"2022.6 Release!!! STYLIST SERIES is a non-movable figure series with reecrate high quality detail.The Godzilla Figure with a powerful pose and impressive detail. Stands at 7.7'' tall. *The Godzilla Figure is ONLY available to pre-order in Mainland CHINA"