Hollywood Collectibles Reveals Life-Size Bride of Chucky 3D Wall Art

Hollywood Collectibles Group is bringing horror to life as they reveal their new life-size Bride of Chucky wall sculpture

Horror comes to life as Hollywood Collectibles Group unveils its newest collectible wall decor. The iconic killer doll Chucky, as seen in Bride of Chucky, comes to life in a deadly new wall sculpture in both half- and life-size scales. Instead of a typical statue, the sculpture is designed to look like Chucky is bursting through your wall from the torn-open Good Guys box, holding a knife. Unlike your average collectible, this one almost puts you in the movie as he steps into your collection in a horrifying new way, with tons of detail.

The life-size version of Chucky comes in at a mighty 30" tall, and every detail is crafted to hit horror-fan nostalgia hard, starting with each being individually hand-finished and painted. On top of that, Hollywood Collectible Group was sure to feature screen-accurate fabric clothing and acrylic eyes to recreate the killer doll in eerie, lifelike details that stay faithful to his on-screen appearance. This is one collectible that you might not want to turn your back on, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $705 for Half Scale and $1,205 for Life-Size with a June 2026 release date.

Bride of Chucky 3D Wall Art

"He's back! Only this time, he's coming straight out of your wall! This half scale sculpted wall art from Bride of Chucky captures the killer doll at his most unhinged, bursting violently from his iconic "Good Guys" box, knife in hand, mid mayhem. At a space friendly 15 inches tall, Chucky is frozen mid-escape, forcing his way through a fully sculpted, ripped-open box that adds depth and forced perspective to the scene. The result is a striking illusion that he's forcing his way into your room, rather than displayed within it."

"The Hollywood Collectibles Group sculpture features screen accurate, custom tailored fabric clothing and high gloss acrylic eyes that give him an unsettling, lifelike stare. Every scar and stitch has been painstakingly sculpted and brought to life through nuanced paint layering, creating a richly detailed surface that conveys depth, texture and realism without exaggeration."

