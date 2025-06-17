Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, spider-man

Limited Edition Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot Debuts at Disney Parks

The magical world of Disney not only arrives in the Parks but online as well as shopDisney unveils new collectibles like Spider-Man

Article Summary The limited edition Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot is now available at Disney Parks and shopDisney for $89.99.

Only 3,000 pieces are available, each inspired by Miguel O’Hara’s iconic blue and red Day of the Dead suit.

This interactive remote control Spider-Bot features lights, sounds, crouch mode, and battling abilities.

Created in-universe by Spider-Byte, the bot boasts combat, defense, a self-destruct button, and upgrade options.

While Spider-Bots debuted at Avengers Campus, they've since swung into comics, cartoons, and games as pint-sized protectors in the Spider-Verse. These techy creations reflect Peter Parker's (and sometimes Miles Morales's) genius in crafting robotic sidekicks to help fight crime. In Marvel's Spider-Man video games, small drones assist in recon and web-slinging chaos. In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Bots are part of the multiverse-spanning Spider Society. Just like in the Spider-Verse, there are plenty of multiverse Spider-Bots out there, including some inspired by the legendary Spider-Man 2099.

Coming to life from the future, this 2099-inspired bot was crafted by Spider-Byte herself and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. The entire robot will be able to move around as it features remote control capabilities with the ability to crouch, light up, and even battle other Spider-Bots. Miguel O'Hara's Day of the Dead suit is also nicely featured throughout the bots' blue and red designs, making it a must-have for 2099 fans. The Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot can be found at Disney Parks and online right now through shopDisney for $89.99.

Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot Interactive R/C Bot – Limited Edition

"Held within its package, "signed" by Margo Kess (aka the legendary inventor Spider-Byte), a limited edition Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot awaits your commands. Send it to battle opponents with programmed combat and defensive abilities. Activate its spider-like crawling motion, including backward, forward and 360° movement. Plus there's light and sound effects, a self-destruct button and more!"

Magic in the details

Limited Edition of 3,000

Includes Spider-Bot and Remote Control

Forward, backward, and 360° movement

Crouch mode

Light-up eyes

Sound features

Self-destruct button

Projector Shield

Digital life meter

Standard blaster, deluxe blaster, deluxe blaster ammo buttons

2.4 GHz

Battle game play with other Spider-Bots*

Works with tactical upgrades**

