Mattel Debuts Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Lab Tour Dr. Henry Wu

Go behind the scenes at InGen and Mattel takes Jurassic Park collectors to ground zero with their latest Hammond Collection with Dr. Wu

Mattel is back and continuing to celebrate Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary with another Hammond Collection release. Dr. Wu and Mr. DNA have finally arrived for the first time with a new special edition figure set. Go behind the scenes of Jurassic Park and witness where all the dino-creating magic is with this Lab Tour set and Dr. Wu. On top of that, everyone's favorite anthropomorphic helix Mr. DNA, is here to teach us about dino-DNA, and Mattel has included a button with four quotes from the film. Dr. Wu will come with swappable hands, a clipboard, a pencil, and a raptor egg accessory. For its 30th anniversary, Mattel was to show that with the packaging that has opening lab doors, flickering lights, egg incubator, and dino-DNA section. This is one Jurassic Park Hammond release that is fun and packed with nostalgia for fans. The Dr. Wu Lab Tour set is priced at $30 and is already up for purchase exclusively at Mattel Creations right here.

Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Lab Tour Dr. Henry Wu

"Gain access to InGen's ground zero, where the greatest dino DNA discoveries unfolded. Inside the Hammond Lab, your tour is led by the less-than-humble technician, Dr. Henry Wu, and an anthropomorphic double helix, Mr. DNA. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, our exclusive set features first-time Hammond Collection characters, transporting you to the start of a story that's millions of years old."

"The journey opens in the unboxing. Breach the security system doors to enter the lab, where lights flicker ominously. The packaging includes film details, an egg incubator, and other testing equipment. There are even sounds, as Dr. Wu and Mr. DNA have 4 button-activated phrases triggered through a button on the packaging."

JURASSIC WORLD HAMMOND COLLECTION Lab Tour Dr. Henry Wu

Dr. Wu figure has swappable hands and 4 button-activated phrases

Mr. DNA speaks with 4 button-activated phrases

Accessories include a lab clipboard, raptor hatchling, and pencil

Lab lights flicker

Packaging features Mr. DNA, dino DNA genetic board, egg incubator structure, and testing equipment

