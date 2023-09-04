Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: anime, hot toys, one piece, Sideshow Collectibles

Hot Toys Debuts New Live-Action One Piece Monkey D. Luffy 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys is back with a brand new release as they expand into live-action as the new live-action One-Piece show gets a 1/6 figure

One Piece is a massively popular and long-running anime series based on the also popular Eiichiro Oda's manga. The series already has over 1,000 episodes as it follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate with one goal: to become the Pirate King. This popular anime series has now come to life as a new Netflix live-action adaptation has arrived. To create the event, Hot Toy has unveiled a new 1/6 scale figure featuring Monkey D. Luffy. His new live-action appearance is featured here along with his signature look and he even includes a swappable stretchy part to bring that Devil Fruit magic to life. A new era of One Piece is here, and now fans can bring the Straw Hat Pirates home, starting with Luffy, who is priced at $275 with a December 2024 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and be on the lookout for more One Piece live-action figures in the future.

Live-Action Luffy Joins Hot Toys 1/6 Scale Line

"So, I'm setting out to follow my dreams. I'm gonna be King of the Pirates." – Luffy. With his straw hat and ragtag crew, young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga. Throughout his adventure, Luffy has displayed incredible powers through the power of the Devil Fruit, giving fans some of the most intriguing and creative attacks on screen."

"Celebrating the release of Netflix's ONE PIECE, Sideshow and Hot Toys is delighted to present the beloved character – Monkey D. Luffy in sixth scale collectible figure. He is now sailing the seas to search for the treasure! The greatly-detailed Monkey D. Luffy action figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and interchangeable hair sculpture for his hat look."

"Luffy wears his iconic red vest, blue pants and boots painted with weathering effects. The highly-poseable body comes with a pair of interchangeable arms and right leg in extended form to recreate his special rubber-based attacks, smoke effect accessories attachable to arms, a purple Devil Fruit, and a figure base. Order the One Piece collectible figure and set off for the Grand Line with the legendary Pirate King."

