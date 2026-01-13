Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Beavis and Butt-head, mondo

Rock Out with Mondo's New Beavis and Butt-Head Figure Set

Prepare for greatness as the iconic MTV series Beavis and Butt-Head, is coming to Mondo with a new action figure set

Beavis and Butt-Head are the iconic animated duo created by Mike Judge, known for their dim-witted humor, endless nacho quests, and satirical take on 1990s culture. They rose to fame on MTV with their commentary on music videos and absurd misadventures, becoming symbols of slacker comedy for years to come. Now, fans can celebrate that legacy in collectible form, as they are getting a brand-new Mondo Squads collectible set. The Beavis and Butt-Head Figure Set is a limited edition drop that pays homage to the hit cartoon series with highly detailed figures of both Beavis and Butt-Head.

They both receive a nice assortment of accessories inspired by classic moments from the series, featuring swappable heads, arms, legs, and their beloved couch. Mondo was also sure to add some episode-specific accessories, such as a tube television with interchangeable screens, a lighter, toilet paper, and some nachos. This set will be pretty rare, as only 1,250 units are being produced by Mondo, and it is priced at $150. Pre-orders are not live yet, but are expected to arrive on the Mondo Shop next week.

Beavis and Butt-Head Figure Set – Limited Edition

"Settle down, Beavis, our newest Mondo Squad is here! A tribute to Mike Judge's MTV classic, the Mondo Squads – Beavis and Butt-Head Figure Set comes complete with a Butt-load of accessories inspired by our favorite moments from the show's history. But that's not all … Restricted to just 1,250 units, this special Limited Edition set comes complete with exclusive extras that don't suck … including the iconic couch and boobtube with swappable screens!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Beavis Figure Neutral Portrait Headbang Portrait with Swappable Rockin' Arms Cornholio Upper Torso Seated Legs

Butt-Head Figure Neutral Portrait Headbang Portrait with Swappable Rockin' Arms No Laughing Portrait with Swappable Mouth-Covering Hand Open Hand Slapping Arm Seated Legs

Lighter with Fiiiiiiire

Toilet Paper (for Bunghole)

Frog Baseball Bat with Frog on the Bat

Tube Television with Interchangeable TV Screen Images

Couch

