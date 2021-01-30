Richard Simmons Comes To Life With New NECA Figure

A few months back, Randy Falk from NECA toys teased on Twitter that they would have a figure coming out that "nobody would see coming and is awesome," and the rumors ran rampant. And he was right: nobody saw this one coming, as they announced that Richard Simmons would be getting an action figure. I would wager to say that some people thought that the 80's icon was no longer with us or forgot all about him. That is very sad, as I have many fond memories of watching his workouts in my house and being in awe of the man's enthusiasm. That someone like him could fade from some memories is sad, and hopefully, this figure being on shelves will make people remember him a bit more. There is no reason he should not be remembered on the same level as a Bob Ross or a Mister Rogers. NECA sent us a sample of the new Richard Simmons figure to show you guys and gals, so let's break out some oldies and take a look.

Richard Simmons Is A Perfect Addition To Any Pop Culture Shelf

I love the 80's feel to the box. Giant window to show off Richard Simmons, and the colors and graphics used to remind me so much of a box you would see on the shelf in the store back then. That being said, it is very simple, but that is not an insult. This is the perfect way to do this. So MOC collectors, this would look perfect in your collection.

This figure is just so much fun. Both of the headsculpts and face portraits are spot-on; the mouth open one is especially great. Tons of movement and poseability with this figure as well, as you would expect from a figure of a fitness person. Even the outfit is great, although my memories had him in the blue tank from the package. I was surprised how this figure made me feel, it changed my whole mood to play around with this one and take the pictures, and I could hear Richard Simmons in my mind. Wild stuff, and it has been a long time since a figure made me feel like that—just a lot of fun memories from childhood.

I would never have thought this figure needed to be in my collection or how it would make me feel until I had it. This is a perfect pop culture figure to add to your shelf, and you should do so. You can snag one right here.