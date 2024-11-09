Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

New Christopher Reeve DC Comics Superman 78' Figure Coming Soon

Return to the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new set of DC Page Punchers figures with comics

Article Summary Explore the DC Multiverse with the new Superman ’78 Page Punchers figure by McFarlane Toys.

Figure inspired by Superman ’78 comics with cel-shaded design, 8 hands, fabric cape, and more.

Includes an English-only Superman 78’ comic book reprint with the figure for fans to enjoy.

Pre-orders for the highly detailed 7" figure are now open with a December 2024 release.

It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it is a new DC Comics Page Punchers figure from McFarlane Toys. It was not long ago that McFarlane unveiled a new Christopher Reeve-inspired figure from the 1978 Superman: The Movie. That hero flew off sites, but it looks like fans have another chance as McFarlane debuts their newest figure based on the DC Comics Superman '78 miniseries. This comic revisits the world of the classic Man of Steel films as he takes on Brainiac and captures the same vibe as the hit 70s and 80s movies.

Superman now returns with a comic book-inspired figure with his iconic red, yellow, and blue colors. This figure features a more cel-shaded comic book design, unlike the previous realistic on-screen look, and this version will come with an extra four pairs of swappable hands and a fabric cape. If you missed the original release, this would not be a bad second choice, and it comes with a reprint of the Superman 78' comic. Pre-orders are already live online for $24.99 with a December 2024 release date.

Superman '78 Figure with Comic (Page Punchers)

"From the doomed planet of Krypton, two parents launch a spaceship carrying their infant son to Earth. Here he grows up to be Clark Kent, a mild manner reporter with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal man."

Product Features:

Superman is based on his look from the Superman '78 comics

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure, designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 8 extra hands, character art card and figure display base

Also includes English-only reprint comic book

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!