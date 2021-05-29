Darth Vader Embraces The Dark Side With Sideshow Collectibles

The all-powerful Dark Lord, Darth Vader, is back as Sideshow Collectibles reveals their newest Premium Format Figure. This design captures Vader from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and he is displayed on Mustafar themed base. Standing roughly 25″ tall, this mighty Sith Lord is shown with his red lightsaber in his hand, ignited, and ready to begin his descent into the Dark Side of the Force. Sideshow Collectibles did include light-up parts and a couple of swappable parts, such as a different posed right arm. Darth Vader will also have a fabric cape and tunic with wired lining, so collectors can customize the pose of him how they like. The Star Wars Darth Vader Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectible is priced at $650. He is set to unleash the full power of the Dark Side between April – June of 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here.

"Sideshow presents the Darth Vader™ Premium Format™ Figure, an intimidating, Imperial addition to your galaxy of Star Wars™ collectibles. The Darth Vader Premium Format Figure measures 25" tall and 14" wide as the Sith Lord stands regally and ruthlessly atop a Mustafar castle themed base. With stonelike texture and fiery red and orange paint applications, this fortress serves as Vader's volcanic headquarters in his quest to crush the Rebellion. Clutching his iconic red lightsaber, which includes a light-up feature, the Dark Lord of the Sith is a menacing figure facing off against any foe."

"The resin Darth Vader Premium Format Figure is a mixed media piece with an elaborate sculpted bodysuit accompanied by carefully tailored fabric elements to add depth and drama to your dark side display. Vader's pants, armor pieces, gloves, and boots are all sculpted to capture realistic costume textures and movement as well as the stunning, glossy finish on his signature helmet. His black fabric cape and tunic feature wiring in the hems, allowing you to craft a dynamic pose for these pieces, and his belt features additional fabric elements. This Darth Vader figure includes two swap-out right hands for alternate display, one lowered at his side and one raised in a Force-wielding gesture. Summon the Sith into battle and bring home the Darth Vader Premium Format Figure for your Star Wars collection today."