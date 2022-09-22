Life Size Iron Man Mark 85 Black & Gold Suit Debuts from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is back at it as they continue to bring Marvel Studios collectibles alive and in life-size format. Their newest release features the return of Iron Man from Avengers: Endgame with a brand new deco. Just like in the Marvel Comics run of New Avengers, the iconic black and gold suit colors retro but now on a Mark 85 suit of armor. This 1:1 life-size replica comes in at 7-foot tall and is loaded with impressive detail while also showcasing the Endgame Nano Gauntlet. Each statue is made-to-order and is hand-crafted as well as handpainted for some truly high quality.

LEDs are placed throughout Ion Man from each of the Infinity Stones lighting up to other parts like Arc Reactor, eyes, palm, etc. Iron Man is placed on a matching Avengers base with a beautifully sculpted Avengers symbol located on it with a companion plaque. A statue like this is mainly meant for a storefront, but if you have the cash, then this will be the ultimate collectible for any Iron Man fan. A price is not known at the time but expect something in the thousands. Dedicated fans will be able to find him located here when he finally goes live soon.

"I'm Iron Man – Iron Man Anthony Edward Stark. One of the most important characters in the Avengers Endgame, Iron Man and his Mark 85 suit have become legendary in their own right. Integrating advanced nanotechnology the suit itself plays a pivotal role in the movie as Tony Stark takes it upon himself to use all Infinity Stones and save the universe! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' uses its immense experience in licensed manufacturing to craft highly detailed, 1:1 life-size statues. The latest Iron Man Mark 85 life-size is a limited edition black and gold design, which perfectly highlights the Infinity Stone Gauntlet, with light-up stones!"

"Standing at an imposing 215cm in height, the armor is handmade and hand-painted with professional painting techniques. Using a super-textured matte black and gold paint, the design will surely turn heads at any event! In addition to the 6 light-up Infinity Stones on the right hand, there are an additional 10 light-up functions across the suit, including the eyes, palm, chest and more. A matching golden Avengers logo on the base as well as a dedicated and numbered plaque completes the set! This is one life-size Iron Man release that will look just as epic in a professional venue than it would in a home. Order yours from and official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"