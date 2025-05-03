Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars: The Force Awakens Poe Dameron 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys is embracing the full power of the Force as they debut a new selection of impressive, most impressive Star Wars figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a detailed 1/6 scale Poe Dameron figure from Star Wars: The Force Awakens for preorder.

Poe Dameron features a movie-accurate sculpt, removable helmet, blaster, gloves, and multiple display hands.

The collectible celebrates The Force Awakens’ 10th anniversary and Poe’s legacy as a Resistance pilot.

Set for September 2026 release, the figure is available at Sideshow Collectibles for $280.

Poe Dameron was introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), which celebrates the film's 10th anniversary this year. Portrayed by Oscar Isaac, Poe serves the Resistance as a truly skilled X-Wing pilot and leader of Black Squadron. He is loyal to General Leia Organa and goes from a hot-headed ace into a responsible leader, leading the Resistance against the surprising return of the Emperor. One thing many Star Wars fans might not know is that Poe's parents fought alongside Luke Skywalker during the time of the Empire. Luke even gave them a force-sensitive tree, which Poe would grow up with, enhancing his reflexes and making him a truly remarkable pilot.

Hot Toys is now bringing this pilot to life with a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale figure. This Resistance Fighter is featured in his X-Wing set and will come with a removable helmet, blaster, loose gloves, and a variety of hands. This figure has an incredible sculpt and will pair well with any BB-8 1/6 scale release out there. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $280, and he is set for a September 2026 release. While on Sideshow, be sure to use our Bleeding Cool exclusive Promo Code THUNDERBOLTS to snag up discounts on select Marvel Studios Thunderbolts* collectibles, which is playing in theaters now!

Hot Toys Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Poe Dameron

"A Resistance starfighter ace, Poe Dameron is one of Leia Organa's most-trusted operatives. He can fly anything – which is fortunate given how often his headstrong nature leads him into trouble. Poe leads the attack that destroys Starkiller Base, but soon finds himself on the run from the First Order. Sidelined without his beloved X-wing, he learns tough lessons about leadership, heroism and sacrifice. Those lessons will prove essential in rebuilding the Resistance before a showdown with the forces of evil at Exegol."

"This meticulously crafted figure features a movie-accurate head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and detailed hair sculpture, complemented with a finely tailored Resistance X-Wing pilot suit with accurate details and weathering effects, as well as a removable helmet for additional display options."

