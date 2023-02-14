Hot Toys Reveals Massive 1/6 Scale Batman 1989 Batmobile Hot Toys is taking collectors back to Gotham with a brand new and impressive set of 1/6 scale collectibles with Batman 1989.

Prepare to join the Joker's crew as Hot Toys has dished out one impressive 1/6 scale collectible. It looks like the recently announced Batman (1989) Tim Burton 1/6 scale figure is also getting a companion pieces. That is right, the Batmobile is hitting the streets of Gotham once again and in glorious 1/6 scale fashion! This beast comes in at roughly 40" long, 15.75" wide, and 9.8" tall and will fit the 1/6 scale Batman figure. All of the screen accurate detail has been captured by Hot Toys and even features LED and slide-open canopy door. Batman fans will not find a better Batmobile than this and it will really enhance any fans growing Batcave. Batman 1989 fans will have to dish out $715 for this beauty and it is set to drive into your collections in September 2024. Pre-orders are live right here and fans can find the 1/6 figure right here too.

The Streets of Gotham Need Protecting with Hot Toys

"The Batmobile is Batman's primary mode of transportation, also one of the most daunting components in his vast arsenal, keeping it stored in the Batcave when not in use. The vehicle's popularity with fans has established a strong following and easily ranks with the 1966 Batmobile as one of the most popular Batmobiles of all time. Inspired by the appearance of Batmobile in Tim Burton's live-action movie Batman (1989), Hot Toys is launching the legendary ride as 1/6th scale collectible."

"The screen-accurate Batmobile measures approximately 100cm is fully designed to capture the mechanical design and painting bringing the remarkable Bat vehicle to reality. Features an incredible amount of details such as the slide-open canopy door; head and taillights, jet engine and dashboard panel with LED light up function; rotatable wheels; gadgets including the side-mounted batdisc launchers, machine guns, grappling hooks and shinbreakers, and a rotary base to recreate scene in the Batcave. The Batmobile is going to make an awesome addition to your Bat collection!"

The 1/6th scale Batmobile Collectible's specially features:

Authentically and detailed likeness of Batmobile in Batman (1989)

Sleek black color paint application on the exterior design

Approximately 100cm L x 40cm W x 25cm H

LED light-up headlights, taillights, jet engine and dashboard panel (power operated)

Canopy door allows sliding function

Openable fuel tank door to review mechanical details

Rotatable wheels

Side-mounted batdisc launchers

One (1) pair of moveable machine guns

Two (2) seaters

Sized to fit with 1/6 scale Batman Collectible Figure from collection series

Accessories:

One (1) pair of shinbreakers

One (1) pair of grappling hooks

Eight (8) batdiscs

One (1) rod for holding the canopy door

Specially designed rotary base