Hot Toys Reveals New Batman: Arkham Knight 1/6 Scale Nightwing

Return to the events of Arkham Knight with the one Boy Wonder Dick Grayson as Nightwing arrives with a new Hot Toys figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Nightwing figure inspired by Batman: Arkham Knight's in-game design

Nightwing features 31 points of articulation, signature Escrima Sticks, and a range of accessories

The limited edition Nightwing is exclusive to Sideshow Collectibles, with only 2,000 pieces available

Figure stands 12 inches tall and faithfully recreates Dick Grayson's iconic look from Arkham Knight

Hot Toys is bringing another member of the Bat-Family to life as they return to the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. Nightwing, formerly Dick Grayson, the original Robin, is back in Gotham to help Batman with his next mission. Since stepping out from the Dark Knight's shadow, Nightwing operates independently with advanced acrobatics, detective skills, and tech-savvy gadgetry. He has come a long way from being just a sidekick, and Arkham Knight showed just that, working side by side with Batman to stop this mysterious threat.

Now, Dick Grayson is coming to Hot Toys with a new 1/6 scale figure standing 12" tall and featuring 31 points of articulation. He comes with a nicely detailed outfit from Arkham Knight, along with a few accessories, including a variety of swappable hands. Nightwing will also feature his signature Escrima Sticks weapons with extension parts, effect pieces, and a separate grapple gun. The Batman: Arkham Knight 1/6 scale Nightwing is a Sideshow Collectibles exclusive that is limited to 2,000 pieces. Pre-orders are already live for $280 and a March 2026 release date.

Hot Toys – Batman: Arkham Knight 1/6 Scale Nightwing

"Dick Grayson, the youngest of the "Flying Graysons" acrobatic family, witnessed his parents' tragic murder orchestrated by a mafia boss. The young orphan was then adopted by Bruce Wayne and began his crime-fighting career as Robin, Batman's sidekick. Determined to prove himself, Dick eventually ventured out on his own as a new hero called Nightwing. In Arkham Knight, having established himself as Nightwing, he operates independently, sometimes assisting Batman. Players can utilize his acrobatic combat skills and unique gadgets in "Dual Play" scenarios."

"Expertly crafted based on Nightwing's in-game appearance, the DC Comics action figure features a newly developed masked head sculpt with a meticulously sculpted black hairstyle. His costume is faithfully recreated with a newly tailored black suit detailed with metallic blue armor pieces, a utility belt with pouches, and black boots."

