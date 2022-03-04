Hot Toys Reveals The Batman 1/6 Scale Deluxe Figure

The Batman is finally in theaters giving DC Comics fans our next live-action Caped Crusader adventure. Capturing Bruce Wayne in Year 2 as the Bat, Gotham is about to change as The Riddler's master plan takes place. Hot Toys has just revealed their 1/6th scale The Batman figure with Deluxe and Standard releases. The figure features a new Robert Pattinson head sculpt and will also feature multiple Batman portraits featuring rolling eyes. Everything you would expect to come with this figure does with a fabric cape, batarangs, grappling hook, film accessories, and much more. The Deluxe version will include an LED display base, added accessories, and a wingsuit that The Batman fans will appreciate. Set to release in April – September 2023, pre-orders are live for $300 and $375 (depending on the version) right here.

"The Batman – Batman Deluxe Version 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – "I'm Vengeance." – Batman. With only a few trusted allies amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. The Caped Crusader in wingsuit soars above Gotham City and be on the lookout for his greatest adversaries. To prepare fans for The Batman movie, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the Deluxe Version of 1/6th scale Batman collectible figure, comes with wingsuit and accessories for integrated set-up."

"Skillfully crafted based on the appearance of Robert Pattinson as Batman/ Bruce Wayne in The Batman, the 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed Bruce Wayne head sculpt and hair sculpture with remarkable likeness; newly crafted Batman head sculpts with separate rolling eyeballs features, also interchangeable lower faces techniques design; a specialized body highlighting Batman's muscular form; beautifully tailored Batsuit with cape and detachable batarang on chest; cool Bat gadgets and highly-detailed accessories including batarangs, grappling hooks, The Riddler envelope, handcuffs, and a specially designed figure stand."

"In additional, the Deluxe Version will exclusively share a few more accessories for sophisticated collectors including the wingsuit, sticky bomb gun with insertable bullet, LED light-up staircase and building décor as diorama accessories, also a character backdrop. Don't miss on the chance to glide over with the new Deluxe Version figure!"