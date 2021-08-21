Bond Aston Martin Car Coming This Fall From Playmobil

The 70578 James Bond Aston Martin DB5 – Goldfinger Edition from PLAYMOBIL is a worthy reproduction of its real-world role model and, just like the original sports coupé, is also a picture of elegance and sophistication – upgraded with impressive special equipment designed by Q Branch. Individual parts in a chrome-effect finish, such as the bumpers and side mirrors, faithfully reproduce the look of this film icon. One of the highlights of the PLAYMOBIL model, among many other authentic details, is the functional ejector seat, which is triggered by pushing down the exhaust pipes – and nonchalantly catapults Bond's adversary upwards through the two-piece roof. Also included are, among other extras, the triple rotating number plates, the retractable bulletproof screen behind the rear window, and the extendable ramming bumpers. Four figures are also on board: Agent 007 himself as well as Goldfinger, Oddjob and a henchman.

Honestly, this is one of my most anticipated toys of the fall, and I do not even like Bond all that much. Playmobil is going whole hog into the collector market these last couple of years and have done some of the best toys from geeky franchises in that time. This won't be any different when it is released in October.