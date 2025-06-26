Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, the boys

Homelander Gets Bloody with New Exclusive The Boys MAFEX Figure

Medicom is back with some brand new heroes and villains from their legendary MAFEX collection like Homelander from The Boys

Article Summary Homelander joins the Medicom MAFEX figure line with a gruesome new blood-splattered collectible from The Boys.

This exclusive figure features three brand new head sculpts, a fabric cape, and detailed bloody paint apps.

The figure debuts at Medicom Toy Exhibition '25 in Tokyo and will be available from July 26 to July 31, 2025.

Anticipate limited releases via select partner retailers like Big Bad Toy Store for The Boys collectors worldwide.

Homelander is the central antihero of The Boys and has become one of modern television's most chilling portrayals of unchecked power. Created is a twisted parallel to the iconic Superman, who appears as a patriotic and heroic figure on the surface but hides a sadistic, narcissistic nature. As the leader of The Seven, Vought International's premier superhero team, Homelander captures the true horror and dangers of corporate-controlled heroism. Homelander's powers include flight, super strength, heat vision, and near-invulnerability, making him godlike, compared to the rest of the heroes and villains in The Boys.

Homelander is ready to spill some blood this time as Medicom unveils their new Medicom Toy Exhibition 20205 exclusives. A new Blood Splattered Homelander is arriving for the event featuring a brand new bloody deco, with fabric cape, and not one but three impressive head sculpts. It will take more than Billy Butcher to take down this glorious The Boys figure that is set to be released on July 26, 2025. Pre-orders are not live, but expect partner sites like Big Bad Toy Store to get a few of these, or hit up the convention yourself in Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo.

Medicom Toy Exhibition '25 – The Boys Homelander (Blood Splatter)

"Both the best form and outstanding movable area! The strongest action figure in history! MEDICOM TOY EXHIBITION '25 Commemorative Products Scheduled to be released on July 26, 2025. Mafex No.269 HOMELANDER BLOOD SPLATTER Ver. Distribution price ¥14,080 (tax included), Head prototype production Masato Ohata Prototype production SH STUDIO & PERFECT-STUDIO."

Three types of completely new head parts/cloth cloak/ movable figure stand included!

Reproduce the state of returning blood to the head and upper body!

"MEDICOM TOY EXHIBITION ʼ25"

Venue: Space O [Omotesando Hills Main Building B3F]

Location: 4-12-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Period: July 26, 2025 (Saturday) – July 31, 2025 (Thursday)

THE BOYS TM (C) 2025 Sony Pictures Television Inc. And Amazon Content Services LLC. All Rights Reserved.

