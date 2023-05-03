Hot Toys Unveils Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Groot 1/6 Figure It is time to get Hooked on a Feeling one last time as Hot Toys announced their latest 1/6 scale Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 figure

Prepare for a new cosmic adventure as Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives this week. Hot Toys has announced that the Guardians will all be getting their very own 1/6 scale release. The teaser showcased Star-Lord, Nebula, Rocket Mantis, Groot, and Drax all in their matching uniforms. It looks like Groot is kicking off the line first, with both standard and deluxe versions being offered. Everyone's favorite alien tree, Groot, will come in at 12.8″ tall, will have 20 points of articulation, and plenty of accessories. For swappable parts, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Groot will have three interchangeable portraits, swappable hands, extra sprouted arms, a detonator, and two pistols. The deluxe version enhances the standard with a swappable torso with multiple arms that bend and six guns. Pre-orders for Vol. 3 Groot will arrive today right here, with him getting a late 2024 release.

Guardians Vol. 3 Groot is Ready for Action with Hot Toys

"I AM GROOT." Ready to go on the one last ride with Guardians of the Galaxy? Our tree-looking hero and his intergalactic team embarks on their final mission to protect both the universe and each other. Groot has done a lot of growing up his last appearance in the holiday special, now he uses his new body changes and more advanced skills to help protecting his family. As anticipation continues to gear up for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, Hot Toys is extremely excited to reveal the 1/6th scale Groot collectible figure (Deluxe Version) to take fans on this final space tour!"

"The highly-accurate Groot figure is crafted based on his appearance in the movie, features a newly developed head sculpt and three interchangeable face sculpts with amazing likeness. Detail recreation of his distinctive body physique highlighting the real-like moss and tree texture. Also features sculpted weapons and accessories such as heavy pistols, detonator, and a themed figure stand."

"In addition, the Deluxe Version comes with more accessories to bring a stronger version of him to life. Include more pistols, an interchangeable tree textured torso and his bendable branching arms for dynamic poses, and a small branching legs that can be displayed with Groot's different face sculpts. Gather your Guardians beginning from this powerful Groot figure!"