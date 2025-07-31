Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: death stranding, hot toys

Hot Toys Unveils New Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 1/6 Figure

Sam Porter Bridges is back as Hot Toys unveils their newest 1/6 scale figure based on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a stunning 1/6 Sam Porter Bridges figure from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Features authentic Norman Reedus likeness, rolling eyeballs, and UV-reactive Drawbridge suit details

Deluxe and Artisna Editions offer exclusive accessories like wool hair and in-game gear upgrades

Pre-orders live now for a December 2026 release, a must-have for Death Stranding fans and collectors

Hot Toys is delivering serious post-apocalyptic style with its brand-new 1/6th scale Sam Porter Bridges figure from the new video game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. This detailed collectible perfectly captures Norman Reedus' likeness and is complete with rolling eyeballs, sculpted windswept hair, and his upgraded Drawbridge suit with a UV-reactive glow. The figure's rugged gear is nicely created and includes a battle-worn utility harness, detachable Battle Skeleton, Odradek scanner, and weathered transporter boots for traversing ruined Australia. Sam's armed with a Strand, Machine Pistol, LW Assault Rifle Lv2, and Blood Boomerang.

Multiple versions will be offered for the 1/6 scale Sam Porter Bridges, with a Deluxe Edition which includes more accessories like Rubber Pizzas, or the Artisna Edition, which adds implanted wool hair. The end of the world has never looked so good, and Hot Toys has done it again for Death Stranding with a truly remarkable figure. Pre-orders for the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 1/6 scale figure are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with a December 2026 release.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – 1/6 Sam Porter Bridges

"In Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, protagonist Sam Porter Bridges embarks on a mission across post-apocalyptic Australia, working to reconnect isolated communities through the Chiral network amid new environmental threats and combat challenges. Hot Toys is honored to announce the 1/6th scale Sam Collectible Figure, faithfully capturing Reedus's in-game likeness. The figure features a newly sculpted head with separate rolling eyeballs and finely detailed dark brown hair sculpt."

"His Drawbridge suit incorporates a UV luminous reflective effect, complemented by a full-body utility harness, a detachable Battle Skeleton, back armor with an Odradek scanner, and transporter boots — all weathered for authentic, worn realism. Equipped with nine gloved hands, Sam is ready for any display scenario. His weapon arsenal features a Strand, Machine Pistol, LW Assault Rifle Lv2, and a folded Blood Boomerang attachable to his harness."

