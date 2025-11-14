Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Predator: Badlands

Hot Toys Unveils New Predator: Badlands 1/6 Scale Dek Figure

The hunt begins as Hot Toys is bringing the world of Predator: Badlands to life with some new 1/6 scale figures in great detail

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a 1/6 scale Dek figure from Predator: Badlands, capturing the iconic Yautja warrior in detail

Dek's figure features a new head sculpt, rolling eyeballs, interchangeable mandibles, and hairstyles

Loaded with Predator weapons like plasma sword, wristblades, foldable bow, and battle-worn metallic armor

Pre-orders open now for $345, with the Predator: Badlands figure set to release in March 2027

The Yautja, also known as Predators, are a highly advanced and fiercely honorable alien species, renowned for their exceptional hunting skills, physical prowess, and sophisticated technology. Hailing from a distant, warrior-centric civilization, they pursue only worthy prey: humans, Xenomorphs, Wolverine, and other apex creatures. They hunt with a unique arsenal, including plasma casters, wrist blades, stealth cloaking, and adaptive hunting gear. Each hunt is concluded by collecting trophies, which showcase symbols of strength and status. For the new film Predator: Badlands, young Yautja warrior Dek embodies this code, having been cast out by his clan for being the runt of the litter.

Hot Toys is now capturing his rise from exile with a brand-new 1/6 scale figure, showcasing his design and look from Predator: Badlands. Dek will feature a newly sculpted head with rolling eyeballs, along with interchangeable mandibles, hairstyles, and armor that has a worn metallic texture. He will come with an array of iconic weapons, like a plasma sword, foldable bow, wristblades, and shurikens. The hunt has just begun for Dek, and Hot Toys has already launched pre-orders for the new Predator: Badlands release at $345, with a March 2027 release date.

Hot Toys – Predator: Badlands 1/6 Scale Dek Figure

"In Predator: Badlands, Dek — a young Yautja warrior cast out by his clan, rises from exile to prove himself against the deadliest creatures of the death planet Genna with nothing but his hunting instincts and a burning need to prove himself. Against overwhelming odds, he forges an unlikely alliance and dares to challenge the apex predator of the world. He fights not just for survival, but for honor and the right to reclaim his place among his clan."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Dek Collectible Figure, capturing the warrior's strength with exceptional realism. The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, two sets of interchangeable mandibles (normal and opened), and two meticulously sculpted interchangeable hairstyles (slicked-back and dynamic dreadlocks) to convey his battle-ready look."

