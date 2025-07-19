Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: fantastic four, hot toys, Marvel Studios

Hot Toys Unveils The Fantastic Four: First Steps Galactus Jumbo Figure

Get ready for a new set of collectibles from Hot Toys as they debut a new set of marvelous MCU-inspired Fantastic Four figures

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals Fantastic Four: First Steps collectibles, including a massive Galactus Jumbo Sofvi figure.

Galactus stands 28 inches tall with 6 points of articulation and LED-lit eyes for a cosmic display effect.

The design features actor Ralph Ineson’s head scan and includes attachable mini-figures of the Fantastic Four.

Part of the new Sofvi Masterpiece Series, the Galactus figure is set for release in 2026, with pre-orders coming soon.

Hot Toys is taking things up a notch by debuting so many brand-new collectibles for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We have already seen 1/6 scale figures for The Thing, Invisible Woman, and Mister Fantastic, with even H.E.R.B.I.E. joining deluxe versions. However, that is not all, as Hot Toys has unveiled a new toy line with the Soft Masterpiece Series. Kicking things off is the Galactus Jumbo Sofvi Figure, which is a show-stopping collector's piece that brings the tower to roughly 28" tall. This Jumbo Sofvi figure has 6 points of articulation with a rotating head, upper arms, and waist.

The Galactus head sculpt, inspired by actor Ralph Ineson's on-set costume scan, features LED-lit eyes that glow with cosmic intensity, while the metallic red and purple armor capture his cosmic power. Adding to the spectacle are five mini-figures featuring the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer, which can attach to Galactus. This mighty figure will easily tower over your Hot Toys and maybe your Marvel Legends collection for extra height, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but he is set for a 2026 release date.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Galactus Jumbo Sofvi Figure

"Marvel Studios is set to introduce its First Family in Fantastic Four: First Steps, a stylish, 1960s-inspired reboot that blends retro-futurism with thrilling superhero adventure. In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Galactus emerges as a cosmic threat of an unimaginable scale, testing the Fantastic Four's power and unity. His gigantic presence dominates the screen, and now it dominates your display shelf."

"Today, Hot Toys introduces a new product line: Sofvi Masterpiece Series, which focuses on high-quality vinyl figures with unique artisanal charm. We are proud to present the Galactus Jumbo Sofvi Figure. Crafted from vinyl material, the figure stands an imposing 70cm tall with 6 points of articulation. His head, upper arms, forearms, and waist are rotatable for commanding display options. His head sculpt features LED-lit eyes that glow with cosmic energy, while finely painted metallic red and purple finishes bring his armor to vivid life."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!