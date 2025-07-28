Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hot Wheels Gets Some Energon with New Transformers Twin Mill Collab

Coming out of San Diego Comic Con 2025 some brand new Transformers collectibles are coming soon from Hasbro like a Hot Wheels collab

Article Summary Hot Wheels and Transformers team up for an all-new Twin Mill transforming robot figure.

The deluxe-class Twin Mill stands 5 inches tall and converts in 21 steps.

Features include dual engines, attachable flame FX, and iconic Hot Wheels car mode.

Pre-orders open now on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99 with a Fall 2025 release date.

San Diego Comic Con 2025 has come and gone, but plenty of impressive reveals arrived for the hit convention. One of which was a brand new collaboration between Hasbro and Mattel, with Hot Wheels getting a nice helping from Energon to create new Transformers figures. That is right, iconic Hot Wheels designs are ready to take on some Deception scum with some impressive new releases. Kicking things off is Twin Mill, which is transforming like never before into a fully articulated Transformers robot figure in just 21 steps.

This deluxe-class figure stands 5" tall and captures that signature dual-engine design of the original Twin Mill, but pumped up its size to the Transformers universe. In vehicle mode, it's everything you love about Hot Wheels with over-the-top designs, fire boosters, and a race-ready attitude. When in robot mode, Twin Mill turns into a battle-ready Autobot with attachable flame FX, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99 with a Fall 2025 release date. Be on the lookout for the other Hot Wheels crossover figure, as Bone Shaker is also ready to join the fight.

Transformers x Hot Wheels – Twin Mill

"The epic worlds of TRANSFORMERS robots and Hot Wheels cars collide with the Hot Wheels x TRANSFORMERS Twin Mill converting action figure! The 5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to Twin Mill-inspired car mode. Both modes are inspired by the iconic Hot Wheels design. Sleek and muscular, this powerhouse of a robot pays homage to the twin-engine performance that made the Twin Mill a legend on the track."

With intricate poseability and attachable flame accessories, this TRANSFORMERS product is a bold declaration of raw power and precision. The robot's streamlined helmet design reflects the Twin Mill's racing heritage, exuding speed, agility, and a relentless pursuit of victory. Look for more TRANSFORMERS Collaborative collectible toys featuring fan-favorite mash-ups and create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye. "

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!