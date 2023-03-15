Indiana Jones Returns to LEGO with Temple of the Golden Idol Set Adventure awaits master builders as the world of Indiana Jones returns to LEGO with a nice assortment of sets right from the films

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is arriving this summer, and many companies are preparing for this adventurer's return. LEGO has announced that new Indiana Jones sets are on the way, including an impressive Temple of the Golden Idol set. Coming in at 1,545 pieces, adventures can travel all the way back to Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Measuring 20" wide, 1" deep, and 8" high, the iconic Golden Idol sequence with boulder and all are included. All of the brick built detail is put into this set, including the temple traps like the knob-activated boulder sequence. Four LEGO minifigures are included with Indy, the betraying Satipo, the villainous Belloq, and a Hovitos Warrior. This is one set that adult LEGO collectors will not want to miss and it is priced at $149.99. Pre-orders are not live yet, but this Raiders of the Lost Ark set can be found right here in the meantime.

Explore the Temple of the Golden Idol with LEGO

"Ready to enjoy some movie nostalgia? Pay homage to Indiana Jones™ as you build and display this highly detailed LEGO® Temple of the Golden Idol (77015) set. Immerse yourself in a rewarding building experience while you assemble the thrilling opening scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark to proudly display on a shelf. This LEGO Indiana Jones memorabilia model comes with 4 minifigures – Indiana Jones, Satipo, Belloq and a Hovitos Warrior – and is packed with interactive functions."

"The model features a plinth with 4 knobs that you can turn to lower and light up the idol, collapse a wall, swing Indiana Jones across a cavern, lower a trapdoor, and see Indy chased by a massive boulder. This LEGO Indiana Jones building set lets adults celebrate the legacy of Indiana Jones and his adventures from the opening scene of the franchise's first movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark."

A project for adults – Pay homage to Indiana Jones™ as you build this highly detailed LEGO® Temple of the Golden Idol (77015) display model

Enjoy movie nostalgia – The model has been based on the iconic opening scene of the first Indiana Jones™ movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark

Packed with interactive functions – Turn the 4 knobs on the model's plinth to light up the idol, collapse a wall and see Indiana Jones™ swing across a cavern and be chased by a massive boulder

4 minifigures – Themodel set comes with 4 Indiana Jones™ movie characters: Indiana Jones with his famous hat and whip, Satipo, Belloq and a Hovitos Warrior

Gift for Indiana Jones™ fans – This classic movie scene model with interactive functions makes a rewarding build for adults who grew up watching the Indiana Jones movies

Showcase model – Measuring over 8 in. (21 cm) high, 20 in. (51 cm) wide and 7 in. (19 cm) deep, the model can be displayed on a shelf by proud movie fans