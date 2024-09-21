Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: batman begins, hot toys, the dark knight

Bleeding Cool Celebrates Batman Day with Batman Begins & Sideshow

Return to the legendary trilogy of The Dark Knight as Hot Toys faithfully brings that Batman world to life and in glorious 1/6 scale

Article Summary Hot Toys brings the Batman Begins world to life in stunning 1/6 scale for Batman Day 2024

Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins rebooted the Dark Knight with a gritty, realistic tone

Sideshow Collectibles offers a detailed Christian Bale Batman figure with tactical Batsuit and accessories

Exclusive 20% discount on Batman Begins figure and 1/6-scale Tumbler with code BLEEDINGCOOL at Sideshow Collectibles

Batman Begins marked a monumental shift in how Batman was portrayed on screen, successfully rebooting the franchise for a new generation. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film returned the Dark Knight to his gritty, grounded roots, shedding the over-the-top styles from Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. Nolan's approach emphasized realism, focusing on Bruce Wayne's rise to become the Bat of Gotham from his training around the world and his time with the League of Shadows. Christian Bale's portrayal of the character brought new depth to the role, offering a more humanized version of Bruce Wayne that would surely resonate with audiences. Grounded superhero films were not really a thing until this film arrived, which would soon set the stage for one of the most successful film trilogies ever.

This darker, more serious tone helped usher in a new era of comic book films, influencing the superhero movies that followed. Batman Begins also introduced iconic elements of the Batman mythos, such as a new Batmobile called the Tumbler. This vehicle was a rugged, militaristic vehicle that stood out with its bulkier design compared to previous sleek, futuristic Batmobiles of the past. To help celebrate Batman Day 2024, Sideshow Collectibles is allowing Bleeding Cool to help save Gotham with their latest 1/6 scale Caped Crusader figure, which faithfully captures this popular version of Batman in stunning detail. This highly detailed figure perfectly recreates Christian Bale's Batman, complete with his tactical Batsuit, a sculpted cowl, and a nice array of accessories. The articulation and fabric cape allow for dynamic posing, and Hot Toys even included an unmasked Bruce Wayne head sculpt and swappable lower face parts.

The lifelike sculpting and paintwork ensure that this figure will easily stand out as a premium piece for any Batman fan. The suit features a nice rubber design and has a few different displayable options, starting with a harness for, um, spelunking. This newly developed body allows collectors of James Gordon to witness the rise of the Bat Man, with his capeless design and balaclava, to figure out where the corruption of Gotham starts. When fully suited, the batsuit has a sort of bendable rubber texture, which is nice, and it helps with his compatibility with the massive 1/6-scale Batmobile Tumbler! That is right; Hot Toys has also crafted a massive 28" long and 18" wide Tumbler for this release that can also be found right on Sideshow Collectibles. We will also be covering that tank right here on Bleeding Cool for Batman Day, so stay tuned.

To this day, Batman Begins is one of the best Dark Knight films around for its perfect blend of Bruce Wayne and his Bat persona. Both of these identities play into each other, and Christopher Nolan helped capture that perfectly. Hot Toys has taken that love and design for that film and graciously brought it to life in glorious detail with the release. To make Batman Day even better, Sideshow Collectibles has teamed up with Bleeding Cool to offer our readers a special discount on this Batman Begin figure and the 1/6 scale Tumbler with a 20% off code! Use code BLEEDING COOL right on Sideshow Collectibles to save on these impressive figures that will sully enhance your Batcave. The combination of this 1/6 scale figure and the Tumbler celebrates not just the film itself but its lasting impact on the superhero genre and the legacy of Batman.

