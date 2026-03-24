Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Hoodz, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Unveils One:12 Collective Hoodz: Letterman Figure

Mezco Toyz has returned with a brand new One:12 Collective figure that brings back their iconic early-2000s Hoodz line

Article Summary Mezco Toyz revives the Hoodz line with a new One:12 Collective Letterman figure in urban style.

Letterman stands 6” tall with fabric clothing, swappable shoes, heads, hands, and accessories.

This collectible includes hats, shades, spray paint cans, a crowbar, and a messenger bag.

Priced at $116, Letterman joins Vapor to launch the return of Mezco Hoodz for new and old fans.

Hoodz was an early-2000s toy line that was part of Mezco's first wave of original, non-licensed toy concepts. That year marked the debut of figures like Fat Cap, which helped establish the line's graffiti-inspired, urban aesthetic. This series came and went, but years later, Mezco would revisit the concept with their high-end One:12 Collective Rumble Society line. Vapor would be the first to bring back that graffiti aesthetic in 6" articulated format, and now the Hoodz line is back with the debut of One:12 Collective Letterman!

Hoodz: Letterman is taking back the streets with a brand new One:12 Collective figure that is ready for some action. This figure captures the stylings of the Hoodz series for a new generation with an impressive new 6" figure that has fabric clothing, swappable kicks, and so much more. Mezco Toyz has given Letterman four interchangeable heads, ten extra hands, spray paint cans, shades, extra hats, a crowbar, and a messenger bag. This figure is ready to join Vapor and kick off the return of the Hoodz line for $116, and fans can join the waitlist now.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective – Hoodz: Letterman

"Yo, my name is Letterman — and class is always in session. My crew and I don't just walk the block… we own it. From rooftops to rail yards, we throw up color and leave our mark loud enough for the whole city to hear. Fresh kicks. Clean tags. No witnesses. We are HOODZ."

"The One:12 Collective Letterman pulls up suited in varsity drip and street-certified layers. Rock the jacket front and center or switch up the vibe with alternate head portraits, hats, and shades to match the mission. Whether he's mid-tag, gripping a crowbar, or posted up with a quarter water, Letterman keeps it cool under pressure. Equipped with spray cans in multiple colors, a pager for when the crew calls, and a messenger bag to stash the essentials, Letterman is ready to move fast and vanish faster. The streets talk — and he makes sure they spell his name right."

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