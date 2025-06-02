Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: fantastic four, iron studios, marvel

Invisible Woman Protect the Future with New Fantastic Four 1/10

Iron Studios is back at it as they debut a new and impressive selection of 1/0 statues like Fantastic Four: First Steps

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 scale Invisible Woman statue from Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Vanessa Kirby debuts as Invisible Woman, depicted protecting baby Franklin Richards in this collectible.

The highly detailed statue features a retro 60s New York base with nods to classic Fantastic Four villains.

Pre-orders are open for $199.99, with release scheduled for Q3 2025 as part of a new Marvel Studios lineup.

The First Steps of the Fantastic Four are arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this July. A new cast takes on the roles of Marvel's first superhero family, including Vanessa Kirby taking on the role of the Invisible Woman. This version of the Invisible Woman is more than just Reed's partner or Johnny's sister, but a brilliant scientist in her own right. However, she is still the superhero that Marvel Comics fans all know and love, with her signature force fields and invisibility powers returning to the big screen.

Iron Studios is bringing the Fantastic Four to life with a new set of 1/10 Art Scale, including Invisible Woman, who also gets a possible spoiler addition. Sue Storm comes to life with a new 10.8" tall statue as she protects the FF's newest member, Franklin Richards! Featured in her new Marvel Studios outfit, Sue is using her powers to defend herself and her baby in great detail. They are placed on a rubble base in their retro 60s New York landscape, with a Mole Man plaque being tucked in there. Pre-orders are already live for $199.99, and she is set to go invisible with baby Franklin in Q3 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Invisible Woman 1/10

