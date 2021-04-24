Karate Kid Johnny Lawrence Returns to the Dojo With Icon Heroes

Cobra Kai has swept the world by force, giving them the return of iconic characters from The Karate Kid. One of the biggest stars is the return of Johnny Lawrence, the "bully" from the original film but with the audience seeing his perspective. The character has seen his flawed ways and grown, and Icon Heroes wants to take fans back to see Johnny in a new light. The company has announced their new 2021 convention exclusive Cobra Kai Dojo Johnny figure. Sporting a new white Cobra Kai training outfit, fans get to see Johnny training for the All Valley Tournament.

The Karate Kid figure is loaded with some great detail and accessories like four swappable head sculpts. Johnny Lawrence will also get two referee flags and eight swappable hands allowing collectors to display a wide variety of Cobra Kai training poses. The 2021 Summer Convention Karate Kid Cobra Kai Dojo Johnny Lawrence figure from Icon Heroes is priced at $50. It is available now for purchase which fas can do so here. Be sure to check out the other two Karate Kid All Valley Johnny and Daniel figures also coming from icon Heroes to relive the glory days.

"Icon Heroes presents the 6-inch scale Johnny Lawrence Cobra Kai Dojo action figure from the classic film The Karate Kid. Johnny is seen here in his Cobra Kai training gi, becoming an All Valley champion under sensei John Kreese. Little did he realize he would soon be beaten on separate occasions by Mr. Miyagi and Daniel LaRusso. This fully poseable action figure features 29 points of articulation and includes four interchangeable heads (including a bruised face from his altercation with Mr. Miyagi) and eight hands (including 2 hands holding referee flags). Recreate Johnny's training in the Cobra Kai Dojo! Fear does not exist in this dojo.

This 2021 Spring Convention Exclusive was intended to be sold in person at conventions but due to the show cancellations we are making it available online while supplies last."