Iron Man 2 Receives Its Very First Deluxe Pop Vinyl From Funko

As a massive fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Funko Pops are the perfect collectibles for fans. Comic books are the best way to celebrate the comic book version of our favorite heroes, but Funko captures the MCU perfectly. As a completionist of the MCU wave of Pop Vinyls, it is always a real treat to see a new one release. This week alone, we finally got the official reveal of the newest wave of Marvel Pops with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, Funko is taking a trip through the time stream as they return fans to Phase One with a brand new Iron Man Pops. Coming out of Iron Man 2, Iron Man is suiting up in his Mark IV armor with his Gantry in this new PX Previews Exclusive. The Pop captures Tony Stark as he prepares to suit up or down with parts from his labs capturing some iconic scenes from the film.

The exclusive Funko Pop will feature the very first Iron Man 2 packaging as Funko has not released any Pops for the film. In the past, there was a Marvel Studios 10 Years Pop Movie Moment with Tony in his Mark V armor taking on Whiplash. Oddly enough, Funko did not release a solo figure for either design, but with this Pop, we might get one. As a collector, it is amazing to see Funko go back in time to give older films the Pop treatment. I hope Funko can continue this trend as we desperately need more Iron Man 2 Pops and much more figures from Phase One and Two of the MCU. The Iron Man 2 Mark IV with the Gantry Deluxe Pop Vinyl will be set as a PX Previews Exclusive. You will be able to pre-order these straight from your local comic shop helping local businesses as well as expanding your MCU collection. Pre-orders are also available online, which fans can find located here and here. Be sure not to miss out on adding this amazing Deluxe figure to your growing collection today. "Let's face it, this is not the worst thing you've caught me doing."