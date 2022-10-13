Darth Vader Hunts Down the Rebels with New Iron Studios Statue

The full power of the Dark Side has been unleashed as Iron Studios debuts their latest Star Wars statue. Coming out of the final moments of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Darth Vader on trying to acquire the Rebel plans. This dangerous Sith Lord is on the warpath to locate the stolen Death Star plans, and nothing will stand in his way. Fans can now relive the iconic Darth Vader hallway scene as Iron Studios brings the terror and anger of Vader to life. This beautifully crafted statue is very comes in at 9.4" tall, and features the Dark Lord force choking a Rebel soldier with his ignited lightsaber in hand. The craftsmanship on this statue alone is remarkable, and it captures Vader in action, which is always a massive bonus. Rogue One is one of the greats, and this scene took the film to new levels, and now you can bring it home. Star Wars fans will be able to snag up this bad boy for $249.99, with a Q3 2023 release date, and pre-orders are live right here.

Darth Vader Shows the Full Power of the Darkside

"Ruthless and moved by pain, bitterness, and hatred that led him to the dark side of the Force, the imposing and unmistakable figure wearing black armor walks along one of the narrow corridors of the rebel ship known as Profundity in search of the stolen imperial plans, where a small group of rebel soldiers tries to stop him in vain. Using the power of the Force in a lugubrious way, with his left fist clenched he suffocates one of the soldiers, lifting him to the air, while he moves his red lightsaber repelling shots from the other soldiers' blaster weapons."

"One of the most memorable scenes in the entire Star Wars saga, presented at the end of the movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" that moved and impacted fans in the movie theaters worldwide, now is portrayed by Iron Studios, now with their global license, in the statue "Darth Vader BDS – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Art Scale 1/10", where the fearsome Lord Sith is seen in action like never before."