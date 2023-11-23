Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, marvel

Iron Man Takes Flight with New Mark VI 1/4 Scale Figure from Hot Toys

Coming right off the screen of Iron Man 2, Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new 1/4 scale figure of the legendary Armored Avenger

Everyone's favorite billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist is back as Hot Toys unveiled their latest 1/4 scale figure. That is right, coming right off the screen of Iron Man 2, Tony Stark is back and at a whopping 1/4 scale this time. Suiting up in the Mark VI armor, Iron Man stands at a whopping 19" tall with 40 points of articulation. Hot Toys did capture the likeness of Robert Downey Jr. perfectly here for the unmasked head sculpt. The suit will feature LED function in the chest, eyes, and repulsors, and a special set of battle damaged swappable parts are included. Take flight with a brand new suit or show off a more battle-ready Tony Stark with these swappable parts that will surely enhance his display ability. A 1/4 scale Hot Toys figure like this will be a highlight of any Marvel Cinematic Universe collection, and pre-orders will be arriving soon right at Sideshow Collectibles here.

Iron Man Mark VI 1/4 Scale Figure from Hot Toys

"The Iron Man Mark VI armor is an iconic creation of Tony Stark! Through meticulous engineering and relentless innovation, he has crafted a suit stronger and more formidable than any that came before it. In Iron Man 2, the Mark VI armor is tested to its limits as it engages in intense battles against Ivan Vanko and his drones. These confrontations showcase the high-tech suit's strength, agility, and advanced weaponry."

"Inspired by the reference from Iron Man 2 movie, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the Iron Man Mark VI as the latest 1/4th scale collectible figure. Through meticulous attention to detail, the craftsmanship at Hot Toys have brought the sleek sophistication and power of this legendary sixth iteration of Iron Man's powered suit to three-dimensional life. Masterfully crafted 1/4th scale figure depicting Iron Man Mark VI armor from the movie. Measures approximately 48.5cm tall, the Mark VI figure allows for dynamic posing across its full range of motion with over 40 points of articulation."

"Battle damaged interchangeable parts bringing alternate looks of the armor right off the screen. Subtle weathering realistically portrays battle scars, while LED light-up functions in the eyes, chest reactor and repulsors add an immersive display element. It comes with a specially designed diorama base depicts the battlefield along with mechanical remains of the drones as diorama accessories to give an intricate, realistic feel. Pre-order this figure and feel the future of powered armor for yourselves!"

