Iron Studios Debuts Adorable E.T. the Extra Terrestrial MiniCo Statue

It has been 40 years since the world was introduced to the blockbuster hit, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial from Steven Spielberg. To celebrate such an impressive feature, Iron Studios has revealed their newest MiniCo statue featuring E.T. This alien is loaded with detail, stands at 5.9", and features that unique MiniCo sculpts with that big headed look. E.T. the Extra Terrestrial is depicted with his glowing finger, a pot of flowers, and will a beautiful piece to add to any home or office. The E.T. the Extra Terrestrial – E.T. MiniCo Iron Studios statue is priced at $34.99, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other incredible statues that Iron Studios has to offer to help boost up your growing collection.

"In the year it completes its 40-year anniversary since its premiere on the big screen, Iron Studios proudly presents their statue "E.T. – ET – MiniCo", a tribute to fans and to the movie masterpiece. With his expressive big blue eyes and a smile filled with gentleness, the small and lovely visitor from another world holds in his left hand a flowerpot, something special for him as an alien botanist, while he gestures with his right hand's big fingers, using his telepathic abilities to revive the flowers just like in the movie scene that made him loved and known in the entire world."

"One of the greatest grossing successes in the entire history of cinema is already available for Pre-Order, check out the other statues "E.T. & Elliot Deluxe – E.T. – Art Scale 1/10″ and "E.T. & Elliot Regular Version- E.T. – Art Scale 1/10", both available for Pre-Order by Iron Studios. Check other E.T. news soon by Iron Studios and other releases from the MiniCo line."

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in PVC

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 5.9 in (H) x 3.5 in (W) x 3.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.4 lbs

MSRP: USD 34,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022