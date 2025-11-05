Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, iron studios

Iron Studios Debuts New Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Statue

Get ready to bless your shelf with some brand new collectibles as Iron Studios reveals new 1/10 statues like Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 scale statue based on Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein adaptation.

The statue features Frankenstein’s Monster, portrayed with detailed discolored skin and tattered clothing.

A dynamic base with a broken window from Frankenstein’s lab adds haunting atmosphere to this collectible.

Pre-orders for the Frankenstein statue are open now, with a release set for September 2026 at $249.99.

Guillermo del Toro is back with a brand-new film, adapting the story of Frankenstein with his trademark Gothic flourish and emotional depth. In this new version, the story follows the brilliant but arrogant scientist Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac). He is haunted by the death of his mother and obsesses over defeating death, and he will do whatever it takes to beat it. This leads him to using corpses to build a new being, creating Frankenstein's Monster (Jacob Elordi), which sets off a chain of tragic consequences. The tale of Frankenstein has been told for decades, and it is always nice to add some new and updated twists to the iconic 1818 novel.

Iron Studios is crafting up a new 1/10 Art Scale statue for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein as well. Standing 9.2" tall, this statue features the resurrected monster with discolored skin, torn cloths, and a longing for love. He is placed on a dynamic base featuring a broken widow from Frankenstein's lab, which only adds to the statue's haunted beauty. Pre-orders for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein statue are already live on the Iron Online Store for $249.99 and set for a September 2026 release date.

Frankenstein's Monster – Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein

"Inspired by Guillermo del Toro's visionary take on the classic tale, Iron Studios proudly presents Frankenstein's Monster in a stunning Art Scale 1/10 collectible. This remarkable statue captures the creature's haunting beauty and emotional depth, blending horror and humanity in a way only del Toro could envision."

"From the detailed texture of the skin and stitches to the somber, reflective expression, every element has been sculpted and hand-painted with exceptional precision. A tribute to one of cinema's most anticipated adaptations and to the timeless themes of creation and isolation, this piece is an essential addition for fans of Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro, and the art of storytelling through sculpture."

