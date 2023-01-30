Iron Studios Debuts New The Goonies Statue with Sloth and Chunk Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues like the search for One-Eyed Willys treasure with The Goonies

Hey you Guys! The wild adventures of The Goonies are coming to life with Iron Studios. Releasing right out of Iron Studios 1/10 Art Scale series, Sloth and Chuck are on the hunt for One-Eyed Willy's treasure. Two versions are getting released, a standard and a deluxe, with the deluxe featuring and added and more dynamic pirate ship base. The hand painted statue is beautifully crafted and brings The Goonies to life right before fans eyes. Hopefully, this is the start of a new series of statues from Iron Studios, honing new life to the classic 80s adventure. The Deluxe version stands 12", showing Sloth in his Superman shirt and Chunk showing off his new pirate outfit. Collectors can bring these two home for $349.99, and they are expected to release in Q3 2023. Pre-orders for The Goonies Deluxe statue are live right here, and stay tuned for more if they ever arrive.

New The Goonies Adventures Await with Iron Studios

"After a grand scene entrance, sliding down the sail of an old pirate galleon ship, a sturdy and joyful boy, and his newest friend, a giant with a frightening deformed face and limited intellect, but with a good heart, raise their arms in a gesture of strength and triumph. With both wearing pirate hats, the charismatic boy with curly hair smiles holding a curved dagger, while his mighty partner also expresses excitement showing his strength with his muscular body and displaying on his chest the letter "S", the symbol of the superhero he admires and the initial of his name."

"From the classic cult film from the 80s, Iron Studios proudly present their statue "Sloth and Chunk Deluxe – The Goonies – Art Scale 1/10", with the beloved duo of heroes, members of the group of young bounty hunters, over a diorama pedestal of the stern of an old pirate ship, deteriorated by time, revealing its secrets such as the part of a treasure, skulls of its old crew members, and hiding the skeleton with medallion of its captain, One-Eyed Willy."