Iron Studios Kicks Off Jurassic World Icons Statues with Mighty T-Rex

Jurassic World: Dominion has arrived, and it was an excellent conclusion for this new legacy of dinosaurs. One of my favorite parts of the Jurassic World franchise was the arrival of Rexy at the end of the film. This iconic T-Rex was the dinosaur that kicked off the deadly nature of Jurassic Park, and it was glorious to see her return. She also appeared in all of the other Jurassic World films and even had her conclusion in the final act of Dominion. Iron Studios has been slowly releasing Jurassic Park statues, but it looks like a new set of statues is coming titled Jurassic World Icons. These statues keep all the quality intact, but all back the scale and the price. Rexy is kicking off this line with a beautifully sculpted hand-painted statue with the dinosaur roaring. The Jurassic World Icons T-Rex Statue is priced at $89.99, is set for a Q2 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

"Based on the eponymous novel by Michael Crichton, the awarded filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and Universal Studios astonished the audiences worldwide in 1993 with the premiere of Jurassic Park in the movie theaters. Huge fans of the franchise, maintaining a successful partnership that started in 2017, Iron Studios present their new collection Jurassic Park-Icons, with miniature statues over stylized pedestals with their logo, that meticulously bring the same realistic details on its anatomy and painting as seen in their larger-scale counterparts."

"Besides creating an opportunity for fans and collectors to expand their collection with new replicas of their most beloved Dinosaurs, this new line will bring new collectors, introducing an accessible cost-benefit format, both in price and size, impressing with its richness in detail and standard of excellence and quality that are trademarks of Iron Studios."