5 Items to Add Some Monstrous Fun This Spring From Fun.Com

With the weather getting warmer, that means only one thing — we're halfway to Halloween. Personally, I celebrate Halloween every day in my home, so I'm always looking for fun and exciting new spooky things to scare and delight visitors (that is, when we can safely have visitors again). Fun.com always has just what I'm looking for, regardless of the season. They have a little bit of everything for everyone, but check out our five favorite items to give your home a monstrous makeover!

It's aglow! This friendly-faced Frankenstein tabletop light is perfect for your home office, or where you need to add a little bit of spooky fun. At 6.75" tall, this is the ideal little lamp to brighten up your day!

He wants to suck your (red) sangria! Enjoy a summertime drink with everyone's bloodsucker. Love the style of these tiki mugs? Be sure to get the Creature from the Black Lagoon or Frankenstein one as well!

Perfect for 2-5 players, this game is a fun take on classic 80's horror movies. Play as a monster as you strategically try to get your claws into a group of human students. This game will take players 45-60 minutes, perfect for a weekend afternoon.

Decorate your home or office wall with this out of the world Space Invader mask! This larger than life mask glows in the dark and is light enough for one person to hang by themselves.

Give your front lawn some much-needed decor with good old Frankie. This life-size item will scare and delight everyone who walks past your lawn — maybe it'll help keep solicitors away!

Are you excited to add some monster flair to your home? Have an item you think we should write about? Let us know in the comments below!