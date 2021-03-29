Quicksilver Races On In With New Marvel Comics Iron Studios Statue

Quicksilver has a short run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his Marvel Comics counterpart lives on. Iron Studios is back with another amazing 1/10 art scale X-Men statue as this speedster rushing in to save the day. This statue should be another companion piece to the magnification $1,600 X-Men vs. Sentinels diorama. Standing 8.5 inches tall, Quicksilver is speeding on in as the ground ruptures around him. He is shown in his classic Marvel Comics costume, from the iconic hair to the light blue costume design. Quicksilver does not get a lot of love, but this will be a must-have statue for any X-Men fans, and they can find him here for $159.99. The Quicksilver BDS Art Scale Marvel Comics 1/10 Statue is set to release in December 2021, and be sure to check out all of the other X-Men statues also coming soon.

"Pietro and Wanda always believed that they were born mutants. They were rescued by Magneto and joined his Brotherhood of Mutants, where he got the code name Quicksilver. After disconnecting from the terrorist group of mutants, both sought refuge and redemption in the Avengers, where they were welcomed by Captain America and incorporated into a new team. For years he believed that he was Magneto's son, but he discovered his origins by facing the High Evolutionary. Although he is an ally of the X-Men and has acted as a member of groups such as the X-Factor and the Inhumans, Pietro never completely detached himself from his heroic roots as an avenger, eventually returning to the team."

"Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1964, the "Fastest Man on Earth" (in the Marvel universe), finally wins his comic book-inspired version in the "Quicksilver BDS Art Scale 1/10 Statue – Marvel Comics – Iron Studios" (who will soon have the mystical support of his sister), in a dynamic pose on a base with effects that express all his power, where the sprinter hero joins forces with the X-Men to face Magneto, the Sentinel Robots that are controlled by Magneto and his Mutant Brotherhood … Would the sprinter, who still believes that he is the son of the master of magnetism, be at the side of the Brotherhood? Only you, dear collector, will be able to give this answer, configuring your diorama as you wish, or even placing it next to the Avengers figures, because, in the versatile trajectory of this hero, he is always running throughout the Marvel universe."

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.2 in (H) x 6.2 in (W) x 10.6 in (L)