Iron Studios Reveals Avatar: Fire and Ash Miles Quaritch 1/10 Statue

Get ready to burn the world down as Iron Studios unveils their new Avatar: Fire and Ash 1/10 Art Scale statue of Miles Quaritch

Colonel Miles Quaritch has been the central antagonist in James Cameron's Avatar film series. Before the first film, Quaritch serves as the ruthless head of security for the Resources Development Administration (RDA) and was tasked with protecting human operations on Pandora. In Avatar (2009), he leads the military campaign against the Na'vi, as he believes that strength and intimidation are the only ways to control the planet. After the attack os Jake Sully, his obsession with defeating him ends with his death during the final battle. However, in Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Quaritch returns as a recombinant, a Na'vi body containing his human memories. This version continues his mission to destroy Jake, which is also explored in the new film Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Following the release of that film, Iron Studios has crafted a new 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring Colonel Miles Quaritch. The statue stands at 14.1" tall and showcases his new alliance with the fire Na'vi, and Iron Studios is releasing a companion Varang statue. The Colonel will feature a new tribe painted body with military gear, a knife, and an assault rifle, all of which are nicely detailed. Collectors can return to the world of Pandora with this impressive statue, priced at $305 and scheduled for a December 2026 release date.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Miles Quaritch 1:10 Scale Statue

