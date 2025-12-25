Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, frozen, iron studios

Iron Studios Reveals Frozen: Queen of Arendelle Elsa 1/10 Statue

The queen of Arendelle comes to life as Iron Studios debuts their new Art Scale 1/10 with Elsa Deluxe statue in a magical pose

Article Summary Iron Studios debuts a stunning Frozen Elsa Deluxe 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by the "Let It Go" scene.

Statue stands 9.2 inches tall, featuring Elsa walking down a magical, swirling ice ramp from the movie.

Hand-painted and highly detailed, the collectible is priced at $499.99 and open for pre-order now.

Release is scheduled for October 2026, making it a must-have for Disney and Frozen collectors.

Iron Studios is embracing the winter by debuting a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue as they return to Arendelle. The "Let It Go" sequence from Disney's Frozen (2013) is one of the film's most iconic and memorable moments. It occurs after Princess Elsa accidentally reveals her ice powers at her coronation, causing panic in the kingdom. Feeling shunned and misunderstood, Elsa flees into the mountains to escape the expectations and fear of others. The Queen climbs a snowy peak and, in a powerful musical moment, transforms her emotions into action, building her very own ice palace.

Iron Studios now captures the beauty and magic of Elsa with this new Frozen statue that stands 9.2" tall. Elsa is depicted walking down an ice ramp, which is forming around her as she steps. Iron Studios' statue is hand-painted, capturing every detail and snowflake perfectly. Disney collectors will need some of Arendelle's fortune to own one of these beauties, as it is priced at $499.99. Pre-orders are now live on the Iron Online Store, with a release date scheduled for October 2026.

Elsa Deluxe – Frozen – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

