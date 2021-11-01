Iron Studios Turns up the Heat with Flame Hashira Demon Slayer Statue

The rise of the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is here, and that means more collectibles are on the way. Good Smile Company continues to release some incredible statues as part of their Pop Up Parade series. This time The Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku is back and getting his time to bring some heat to your shelves with this newest 7" tall statue. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba character is laced with detail and color that will really shine with the other Pop Up Parade statues. The Flame Hashira is getting his story told through the anime right now, so this statue will be nice collectible to show off your love for this powerful slayer. The Kyojuro Rengoku Pop Up Parade Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba statue from Good Smile Company is priced at $38.99, set to release in May 2022, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to also check out some of the other statues coming soon, like Tanjiro and Nezuko.

"The Flame Hashira. One with a spirit that burns hotter and prouder than any other. POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of the Flame Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kyojuro Rengoku! Kyojuro has been captured in figure form in a calm standing pose. More POP UP PARADE figure from "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" are in the works, so stay tuned!"