Deluxe Avengers: Age of Ultron Iron Man Arrives from Hot Toys

New 1/6 scale figures are on the way from Hot Toys including Iron Man Mark XLIII from Avengers: Age of Ultron

Features include LED lights, adjustable armor, damaged and non-damaged parts, and an unmasked Tony Stark head.

Deluxe version comes with a 13-inch Ultron Sentry figure, fully disassemblable for battle diorama setups.

Pre-orders are open now at Sideshow Collectibles, with an expected release in June 2027.

Return to the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron with Hot Toys as they debut a brand new 1/6th Scale Iron Man. The Iron Man Mark XLIII (2.0) Deluxe Version figure has arrived, featuring Tony Stark's iconic red-and-gold armor from Final Battle against Ultron. The figure features an unmasked head sculpt with a strong likeness to Robert Downey Jr., with rolling eyeballs. As for the Mark XLIII Armor, Hot Toys has included both damaged and non-damaged armor pieces, allowing collectors some customization options.

Just like most Iron Man 1/6 scale figures, he will feature LED lights throughout the suit and has adjustable armor flaps. However, as a Deluxe Edition release, a 13" tall Sentinel Ultra figure is also included that can be completely disassembled for battle diorama effects. The figure can also be assembled to be a figure of your new Iron Man, not fight, crush, or break apart, allowing for even more dynamic scenes. Pre-orders for the Deluxe Iron Man are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $510 or $450 for the Collector Edition release, with a June 2027 release date for both.

"Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark XLIII (2.0) Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version). This release features a head sculpt capturing the likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, complete with battle-damaged paint applications and separate rolling eyeballs. To offer an alternative display, the figure features an Iron Man helmeted head with LED light and interchangeable faceplates, allowing collectors to switch between a pristine and a battle-scarred look."

"Exclusive to the Deluxe Version, the figure comes with a diorama figure base that replicates the rocky terrain of the Battle of Sokovia. Accompanying the base is a newly developed Ultron Sentry with weathering details. The Ultron Sentry features a specialized body that is approximately 34cm tall and can be disassembled into 15 individual parts, allowing you to replicate the aftermath of Iron Man's devastating firepower."

