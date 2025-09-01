Posted in: Iron Studios | Tagged: beauty and the beast, disney, iron studios

Iron Studios Reveals New Disney's Beauty and the Beast Statue

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including Beauty and the Beast

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new anime-inspired Disney Beauty and the Beast Belle statue collectible.

Belle is sculpted in her classic village outfit, reading a book by a detailed fountain base.

This limited edition statue stands 5.2” tall and features unique Disney Princess themed details.

Collectors can pre-order the Beauty and the Beast Belle statue now, set for a June 2026 release.

Iron Studios is returning to France as they unveil a new line of Disney Princess statues. This new line would fall along the themes of anime, as they bring a more animated style to these beloved characters. We have already seen that Cinderella is heading to the ball, and it looks like Belle is also getting her own release. Belle is the headstrong heroine of Beauty and the Beast (1991) and is known for her love of books and her desire for adventure. When her father is imprisoned by the Beast in his enchanted castle, Belle bravely offers herself in his place. Over time, she sees the Beast's humanity, which prompts his transformation, not just back into a prince but in spirit.

Belle is now taking the time to catch up on one of her favorite books by a fountain with this lovely and adorable piece. Standing only 5.2" tall, Belle is featured in her signature village outfit with an anime expression and a book in her hand. The fountain is also nicely detailed, and it features a themed Disney Princess base with hidden icons of other films. Beauty and the Beast collectors can snag up this statue for pre-order at $69.99, with Belle being set for a June 2026 release.

