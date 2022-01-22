The Winter Soldier is Ready for his Next Mission with Iron Studios

The Winter Soldier is back as Iron Studios reveals their newest Marvel Studios statue from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We have already seen Captain America Sam Wilson flying on in, and now it is Bucky Barnes to get his own redemption. Standing at 8.8" tall, Bucky is fully detailed with the design showcasing his appearance from the Disney+ series. Featuring his Wakanda crafted arm, new outfit, and a slick new haircut, this version of Winter Soldier is the new redeemed hero that came to us after Avengers: Endgame. The statue has a high amount of likeness to the actor, is hand-crafted and will be an excellent statue for collectors of Marvel Studios, The Winter Soldier, and the new Disney+ series. Priced at $149.99, the statue is set to release in Q4 2022 and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Punching the air with his cybernetic bionic left arm made of Vibranium, Captain America's first partner, donning a tactical jacket, pants, and boots, joins forces with avenger hero Sam Wilson, formerly known as The Falcon, in search of his redemption, facing the Flag Smashers super-soldiers, members of a terrorist and anti-nationalist group. As in the Disney+ streaming miniseries "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", Iron Studios presents its "Bucky Barnes – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – BDS Art Scale 1/10" statue with the veteran Winter Soldier ready for combat, on the base of a concrete floor that refers to the top of a building."

Bucky Barnes – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – BDS Art Scale 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.8 in (H) x 4.3 in (W) x 7.8 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.3 lbs

MSRP: USD $149.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022