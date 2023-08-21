Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, nfl

It is a Touchdown with Mattel's New Little People Collector NFL Sets

Enter the end zone with Mattel as they unveil a new NFL Little People Sets featuring all 32 teams just in time of the new season

The 2023 NFL Season is upon us, and Mattel is celebrating kickoff with a new and special collectible. Releasing as part of the Little People Collector line, all 32 NFL teams are coming to life with their own set. That is right, show your fandom with these adorable sets that feature two NFL players and two super fans. Whether you are a fan of the New York Giants, The Chicago Bears, the Cleveland Browns, or the Jacksonville Jaguars, then Mattel has you covered. Home and away uniforms are featured, along with the super fans going all in with iconic designs seen all across the stadium. Some actual players have actually been crafted into some of these sets, like Josh Allen, Deebo Samuel, and Von Miller, with others getting a standard player. Mattel has really started to expand their Little People Collector line, and whether you are training an early sports fan, need a sports gift, or just want to show your fandom for your favorite team, then these are a must. Each of these NFL Little People Collectors sets is priced at $25, and is set in late September 2023, and all 32 Teams can be seen below with some highlights from Mattel with all up for pre-order right here.

Bring Home Your Favorite NFL Team with Mattel

"With football fans, passion runs deep for every NFL team across the league. And, today, there's even more reason for fans to celebrate their passion with the launch of the NFL and NFL Players Association officially-licensed Fisher-Price® Little People CollectorTM NFL Series, representing all 32 franchise teams and a wide selection of players. Each collector set features a highly-detailed combination of NFL players and super fans in team-inspired gear and comes in display-ready packaging to showcase team pride. All 32 sets in the new Little People Collector NFL series retail for $25 and are available for purchase exclusively at mattelcreations.com."

"Our 2023 Little People Collector NFL Series celebrates the football superfan inside all of us, which is why we are thrilled to unveil these exclusive sets for all 32 NFL teams," said Chuck Scothon, SVP and General Manager of Fisher-Price. "Whether you're a football enthusiast or a die-hard fan, these sets are a must-have piece of sports memorabilia that celebrates each and every team, plus the fans and the players that make this sport truly great."

"To highlight some of the game's most exciting players, several sets feature specialty sculpted figures, such as Patrick Mahomes II, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Von Miller. Other sets showcase superstars like Micah Parsons, Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel, T.J. Watt, and more, wearing helmets in their respective team jerseys. And, to highlight the unwavering NFL team spirit, the new collector sets also include incredible fan figures—a Minnesota fan in a Viking headdress, a Dawg Pound Browns fan, a sun-loving Dolphins fan, and so much more!"

